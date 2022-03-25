Construction of worlds highest bridge on Chenab River to be completed by September 2022 JK LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 25 said that the construction of world’s highest bridge on Chenab River will be completed by September this year. “Construction of the world's highest bridge on Chenab River will be completed by September this year...Under 'Mera Gaon Swach Gaon' Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated Rs 370 crores for urban local bodies regarding solid waste management...” he added.