Construction of Shri Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg to be done in 5 phases: PM Modi in Pune

Construction of Shri Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in 5 phases and that of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in 3 phases, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14.