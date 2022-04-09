Constitutional Right of Opposition to move no-confidence motion against govt: Pak FM Qureshi

Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, National Assembly met in Islamabad for the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 09. During the Assembly meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that it is the Constitutional Right of the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the government. “It is the constitutional right of the Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the government, and it's the government's duty to defend it. We aspire to defend no-confidence motion in a democratic way,” he said. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion as his government has lost a majority in the Parliament after several allies joined the Opposition ranks. The house was adjourned till 12:30 pm (Pakistan Local Time) amid chaos inside the house.