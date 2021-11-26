{"id":"2921379","source":"DNA","title":"Constitution provides framework for debate: CJI NV Ramana","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The most important feature of the Indian Constitution is the perhaps fact that it provides a framework for debate, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on November 26. Speaking at the Constitution Day program organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association CJI Ramana said, “I pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and to those who developed this Constitution. It's also important to celebrate the citizenry of independent India. Through such debate and discussion that the nation ultimately progresses, evolves, and achieves higher levels of welfare for the people.”","summary":"The most important feature of the Indian Constitution is the perhaps fact that it provides a framework for debate, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on November 26. Speaking at the Constitution Day program organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association CJI Ramana said, “I pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives and to those who developed this Constitution. It's also important to celebrate the citizenry of independent India. Through such debate and discussion that the nation ultimately progresses, evolves, and achieves higher levels of welfare for the people.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-constitution-provides-framework-for-debate-cji-nv-ramana-2921379","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007184-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/261121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_44.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637931002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921379"}