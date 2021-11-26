Constitution does not belong to government but country Gopal Rai

On the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed his concern on Constitution not being followed in the country as farmers are still ill-treated by the Government. Also, He added, “We stand together on Constitution Day. The Constitution does not belong to the government; it is the Constitution of the country. We had also founded our party on Constitution Day. We believe in the Constitution and we are also making efforts for it to work according to it.”