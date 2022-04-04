Connecting to School Chalo Abhiyan again after 2 years CM Yogi in Shravasti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the state-wide ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from district Shravasti on April 04. He also emphasised on society’s initiative in fighting the pandemic. “Pandemic affected all aspects of life. But school education was the worst affected. Despite this, when society stands up and fights this battle along with the leadership, we see results. Today we're connecting to 'School Chalo Abhiyan' once again after 2 years,” said the CM.