Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Connecting Science with Society: Science 20 Conference organised in Puducherry

The opening meeting of the Science 20 (S20) Conference took place in Puducherry on January 30. The themes of the meeting revolved around universal health and connecting science with society. Briefing about the opening meeting, the President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Dr Ashutosh Sharma said, “today we had the opening meeting of S20 which is a part of G20. Our themes revolved around universal and holistic health, clean energy, and connecting science with society.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.