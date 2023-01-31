Connecting Science with Society: Science 20 Conference organised in Puducherry

The opening meeting of the Science 20 (S20) Conference took place in Puducherry on January 30. The themes of the meeting revolved around universal health and connecting science with society. Briefing about the opening meeting, the President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Dr Ashutosh Sharma said, “today we had the opening meeting of S20 which is a part of G20. Our themes revolved around universal and holistic health, clean energy, and connecting science with society.”