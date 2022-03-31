Congress workers stage protest against fuel price hike in Karnataka

Congress workers on March 31 staged protest against BJP-led Central Government in Karnataka. KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala joined protest. They were agitating against rising inflation and fuel price. Congress has launched a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' from March 31 to April 7.