Congress workers release black balloons near PM Modi’s chopper in Andhra Pradesh

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport during his visit to Andhra Pradesh on July 4, some Congress workers in Vijayawada allegedly released black balloons near the chopper. As many as 4 Congress have been arrested in connection with the case. Earlier today, PM Modi attended the 125th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaram Raju and unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue of the freedom fighter.