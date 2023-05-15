Congress won with our support in Karnataka…’ Lingayats seek CM from their community

As Congress continues to maintain suspense over the name of their Karnataka chief ministerial candidate, Veerashaiva Samaj Kalaburagi President has made a demand of appointing a CM from the Lingayat community. “Congress won with the support of Lingayats. 39 elected Congress MLAs are from the Lingayat community. Lingayat community has many able candidates for the post of CM. It’s sad that their names aren’t being put forward. There’s MB Patil, Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and Eshwar Khandre. The Karnataka Lingayat association requests them to make one of these people CM,” said Veerashaiva Samaj Kalaburagi President Arun Kumar Patil while speaking to ANI on May 15.