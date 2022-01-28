Congress will win election proving all allegations false: UT Khader on Ibrahim's decision

After senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim made remarks about ending his relationship with the party, Congress MLA UT Khader on January 27 clarified that the party stands united in Karnataka and will win the next election proving all allegations false. “CM Ibrahim is a senior leader but there are no differences between DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah. The party stands united in Karnataka. Congress will win the next election and prove all allegations are false,” said UT Khader.