Congress will stop development works in Uttarakhand if voted to power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 while attending a public rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand lauded the work of his double-engine government and attacked the main opposition party Congress over development issue. “We constructed several roads in the state. They (Congress) forced people to leave their hometown. If they (Congress) came in power here by mistake they will stop the works done by BJP,” said PM Modi. Legislative Assembly Elections will be held in Uttarakhand on February 14, 2022 to elect 70 MLAs of the state.