Congress will move ahead with those in consensus Nana Patole on Sharad Pawar’s statement

Reacting on Nationalist Congress Party’s president Sharad Pawar’s statement on Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on April 24 said that Congress’ role is to fight together with the political parties against the BJP and the party move ahead with those in consensus. He said, “It is the role of the Congress to fight together with the political parties against the BJP. The role of the people involved in the coalition may be different. Democracy is in danger, farmers are in trouble, farmers are troubled by price rise, we will move ahead with those who will be with us. It is not our question what is in someone's mind.”