Congress will attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony Ghulam Nabi Azad

While speaking to ANI on attending PM’s swearing-in ceremony, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Congress party will attend the oath taking ceremony for sure. Elections were a matter between two ideologies, two parties but the oath ceremony is of a Prime Minister. PM is of the entire country. We expect him to treat all people of the country equally.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will held on May 30, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.