Congress wants reduction in fuel, cooking gas prices at par with rates during UPA govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on March 29 said that the Congress party wants reduction in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other things at par with the prices during the UPA government.“The current government is increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and other things every day. On this, we raised a question in the House yesterday and we want that all these should be available at the same price as were during the UPA government,” the Congress leader said.