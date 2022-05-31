Congress wanted candidate from its party for RS polls: Jharkhand AICC In-charge Avinash Pande

While speaking on the Rajya Sabha (RS) candidate announced by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge Avinash Pande on May 31 reached Ranchi, and said that Congress wanted the candidate for RS polls from its party. “JMM announced its candidate (for RS poll). We were of the view that all allies discuss and announce a name unanimously. They announced and they have numbers. Congress had said that this time, candidate should be from Congress. That's the truth,” the AICC In-charge said.