Congress using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s name to get votes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 while attending a public rally in Srinagar, Uttarakhand attacked the main opposition party Congress and alleged that late General Bipin Rawat’s name was used by the party to win elections. “Congress party using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's name to gather votes. They did politics over his name while his appointment as the first CDS,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said “A leader of the Congress party even called him 'Sadak ka Gunda'.”