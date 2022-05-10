Congress urges Amit Shah to engage Central investigating agencies in Mohali blast

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on May 10 urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depute Central investigative security agency to investigated the incident of explosion in Mohali and said that Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government is incompetent to handle law and order situation. “I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to depute central investigative security agency, because Aam Aadmi Party is incompetent, incapable to handle law and order situation in Punjab, nor does it have the right intent. AAP govt in Punjab is harmful for state's security,” he added.