Congress to hold peaceful protest march to ED office: Randeep Surjewala

The General Secretary of Indian National congress Randeep Surjewala on June 13 referring to Enforcement Directorate’s summon to Rahul Gandi said that Congress will hold peaceful protest march to ED office. Addressing a Press conference, Surjewala said, “We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that Modi government is shaken by Congress.” “The coward Modi govt has deployed many police barriers and police personnel and imposed an undeclared emergency in Central Delhi. This proves that the Modi government is shaken by Congress,” he added.