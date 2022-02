Congress to announce Punjab CM face on Feb 06 in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on February 03 while interacting with the locals during a campaign in Chamkaur Sahib, informed that the party will announce the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate on February 06 in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20.