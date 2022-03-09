Congress’ Sunil Kauthankar expresses confidence of forming govt in Goa

Congress Goa General Secretary Sunil Kauthankar on March 09 expressed his confidence over their party’s victory by saying they are confident of forming government in state. He also added that they are getting strong response from other political parties who have fought against BJP. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Strategy we have adopted is complex and comprehensive. We are very confident that all our candidates are sticking together. Got strong response from other political parties who have fought against BJP, Confident of forming government tomorrow itself.” “We have not forced any candidate to stay over (at the resort). They voluntarily decided to stay together. Not correct to say that we are keeping a hold on our leaders because leaders have come from other states also,” Kauthankar added.