Congress starts ‘PayCM’ campaign targeting CM Bommai over corruption

Intensifying its attack on the ruling BJP-led Karnataka government, Congress put up ‘PayCM’ posters featuring CM Basavaraj Bommai pasted on the walls in parts of Bengaluru. The QR code will take people to the '40 pc Commission Government' website. The website was recently launched by Congress to file complaints against the Chief Minister. ‘40 pc Sarkar’ jibe is a reference to the allegations levelled by Karnataka contractors.