Congress stages protest at Vijay Chowk against fuel price hike

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi staged protest at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on March 31 against fuel price hike. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Chowdhury along with other party leaders were seen holding placards written, ‘Roll back Fuel Price Hike’. “Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel and LPG price hike,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added.