Congress should suspend their MLA for controversial remark on women: Smriti Irani

After Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark sparked controversy, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani reacting on the issue on December 17 asked the Congress to suspend the concerned MLA. “It is extremely shameful that inside Vidhan Sabha, a Congress leader has given a shameful statement about women,” said Irani. “Congress should first suspend their leader, before talking about women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh,” added the Union Minister.