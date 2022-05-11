Congress protests against Central Govt in Ranchi over rising inflation

Congress workers staged a protest in Ranchi on May 10 against the Central government over rising inflation. Congress workers mocked the Government by garlanding a packet of flour at the protest site. Wheat flour is the most commonly used food item, seeing a massive surge in prices. The prices of flour have reached an all-time high in 12 years. The workers of the grand old party have been staging protests across the country.