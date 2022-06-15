Congress protest Police made proper arrangements says Delhi Special CP

Delhi Special CP (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, on June 15 informed that police had made special arrangements against all the Congress leaders who were protesting. He said that that Section 144 was imposed to maintain law and order situation. While talking to ANI, Delhi Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Today is the 3rd day of demonstration, police made proper arrangements. Congress had not taken any permission for gathering today, their office bearers know about the area in which Section 144 is imposed.” “We had communicated to Congress in writing last night that no gathering should be conducted around ED office & on Akbar Road with Sec 144 imposed. When some workers didn't agree to our appeal today also, we detained them. In 2.5 days, around 800 people were detained,” he added.