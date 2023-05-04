Search icon
Congress’ promise in manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal is part of appeasement politics: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked Congress’ manifesto for Karnataka Elections and asserted that Congress has an old strategy of appeasement politics and banning ‘Bajrang Dal’ is part of the same. While talking to ANI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “With this manifesto, Congress has proved that their politics has degraded at such a level that even after the central government has banned Popular Front of India (PFI), now they have added a point to ban Bajarang Dal. They failed to take action against PFI. Today after this act they have crossed all limits of shamelessness. Congress is doing politics of appeasement,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

