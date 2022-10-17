हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Congress presidential election: Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi cast their votes
Much-anticipated Congress presidential election held on October 17. Over 9,000 PCC delegates vote to elect the party’s first non-Gandhi chief.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Salman Khan
Popular Stories
More
Want to transform your body? Follow these 3 tips to become fat to fit
Nigeria floods: Death toll crosses 600 as disastrous floods leave country crippled
Bengaluru power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected, timings
18-year-old NEET aspirant passes away of hepatitis in Kota, 41 students hospitalised
SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan J...
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks ub...
Jupiter will be closest to Ear...
These 5 Yoga asanas will help ...
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul...
Speed Reads
More
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
10 strong baby names for boys and girls starting with A, their meanings
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: KL Rahul fumes after cracking his bat, watch video
Axis Bank faces non-compliance penalty, fines this much after Max Life
JNU UG Admission 2022 merit list expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Most Watched
More
DNA Big Screen: Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt reacts to #boyco...
World Heart Day 2022: How to keep your heart healthy, doctor...
Omicron targeted COVID vaccines get EU nod, Know all about i...
All you need to know about spreading 'TOMATO FLU' in India |...
Spiritual Meet! Dalai Lama leads prayer session of Tibetan B...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall