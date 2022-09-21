Congress Presidential election Nomination of 10 representatives will be required for candidates

Congress Central Election Authority President Madhusudan Mistry on September 21 shared that those who want to contest for the post of Congress President will need the signatures of 10 representatives. Madhusudan Mistry said, “If 10 representatives nominate a person and they say yes, then that nomination will be accepted.” On the queries of Shashi Tharoor, he said, “We answered all his queries regarding Congress Presidential election, we explained to him about electoral rule, number of agents and their roles, and discussed how to fill out the form for Election.”