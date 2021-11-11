{"id":"2919335","source":"DNA","title":"Congress party supports ‘Tukde-Tukde' gang: Narottam Mishra","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 11 slammed the Congress party by saying, “Salman Khurshid must’ve published the book to purposely create a controversy. They support politics of appeasement. Congress leaders and the Gandhi family are supporters of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. They want the country to be divided on the basis of castes.”\r

