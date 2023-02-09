Congress party leaders speak meaninglessly; people laugh at Congress Santosh Gangwar

BJP Leader Santosh Gangwar on February 09 said that Congress party leaders speak meaninglessly and people in this country laugh at Congress. While speaking to ANI, BJP Leader Santosh Gangwar said, “Congress party leaders speak meaninglessly and people in this country laugh at Congress. We are thankful that the country has got a leader like PM Modi and the country is in right direction.” Santosh Gangwar also reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement over PM Modi’s speech that the PM has not mentioned anything about Adani issue in his speech. Gangwar said, “I don’t want to comment on Rahul Gandhi. He should think about his statement first then he should decide to speak.”