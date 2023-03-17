Search icon
“Congress, Pakistan speak same anti-India language” JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi

BJP President JP Nadda on March 17 launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Democracy’ remark in the United Kingdom. He accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the nation and the elected government. He added Rahul Gandhi has become part of the anti-nationalist toolkit. He said, “At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi is also insulting the elected majority government and 130 crore Indians. What is this if not strengthening the traitors? Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil said that democracy has finished in India and Europe & US should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?”

