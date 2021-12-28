Congress organises ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon marathon in Lucknow

Women in large numbers took part in Congress’ marathon event under 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' on December 28 in Lucknow. Congress runs the campaign with an aim of empowering women. Earlier, Congress had also launched their campaign theme song ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.