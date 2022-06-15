Congress not taking up issues rightly as claimant of Opposition: TRS leader

Responding to the questions for not participating in the Opposition parties' meet called by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Krishank on June 15 said that the party felt that that Congress is not taking up the issues rightly as a claimant of Opposition. “When Rahul Gandhi recently visited Warangal, he commented that Congress wouldn’t share any platform with TRS. So TRS also, which is focussing on national politics with alternative thought to BJP and Congress, believes that we don’t want to share any platform with Congress,” he said. “It gives an opportunity to BJP to call us or accuse us as an extension to the UPA or any other Congress front. We feel that Congress is not taking the issues rightly as a claimant of Opposition which the Congress party says against the BJP,” he added.