Congress needs to revive its ideology to face BJP: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Hours after resigning as Haryana MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi joined Bharatiya Janata Party on August 04. He blamed Congress party for not working according to the ideology of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. While talking to ANI, Kuldeep Bishnoi said, “I wanted to join BJP for a long time now, still I wanted to give them one more chance as I had been a Congress man for a long time. But what can one do if Congress is in a self-destruction mode.” “I would like to suggest to them (Congress party) that the Congress of Indira & Rajiv, their ideology is something from which the party has completely gone astray. If they've to face BJP once again, they will have to revive that ideology,” he added.

