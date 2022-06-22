Congress NCP will extend full support to MVA government says Kamal Nath

Amid Maharashtra Political Crisis, Congress Observer Kamal Nath on June 22 said that Congress and NCP will extend full support to MVA government. “Congress and NCP will extend full support to the MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will continue supporting MVA. No other intent. I'm sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the statue of Shivaji Maharaj,” said Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath.