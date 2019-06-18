Congress NCP leaders hold protest over farm loan waiver state govt policies at Maharashtra Assembly

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders protested at Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday. They demanded over the issues of farm loan waiver and state government policies. While speaking to ANI, former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said, “Government has too many chances to waive the farmer’s loan but they didn’t take any steps in this regarding. They are showing the false records of waiving farmer’s loan. Farmer waive loan is compulsory and we will demand it for until we will not get it.” NCP leader Ajit Pawar was also present during the protest.