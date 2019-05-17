Congress-NCP candidate celebrates birthday with ‘Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai’ cake

Anand Paranjpe, the Congress-NCP candidate from Maharashtra’s Thane, cut a cake on his birthday with ‘Desh Ka Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai’ written on it. The video of his birthday celebrations has gone viral on the social media. He celebrated birthday with his party workers. Anand Paranjpe is contesting from Thane parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.