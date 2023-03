Congress MPs protest over Adani stocks issue in Parliament

Congress MPs protested in Parliament against the central government and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg report on Adani on March 14. “Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a privilege motion against Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal for naming Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in the House,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.