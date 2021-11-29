{"id":"2921697","source":"DNA","title":"Congress MPs protest inside Parliament premises demanding repeal of farm laws ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Congress on November 29 staged protest demanding official repeal of Centre’s three farm laws. Party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also participated in the protest.","summary":"Congress on November 29 staged protest demanding official repeal of Centre’s three farm laws. Party’s Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi joined protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also participated in the protest.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-congress-mps-protest-inside-parliament-premises-demanding-repeal-of-farm-laws-2921697","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007514-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638190802","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921697"}