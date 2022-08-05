Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, we are fighting for the issues of people

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on August 05 said that they were trying to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan but police stopped them. He said that they were fighting for the issues of people. “We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us. They say Section 144 in the Code of Criminal Procedure is imposed and they're not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of people,” said Rajeev Shukla, Congress MP.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ahead of Independence Day, STF recovers explosive RDX from busy highway in Kurukshetra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.