Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, we are fighting for the issues of people

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on August 05 said that they were trying to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan but police stopped them. He said that they were fighting for the issues of people. “We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us. They say Section 144 in the Code of Criminal Procedure is imposed and they're not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of people,” said Rajeev Shukla, Congress MP.