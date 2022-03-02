Congress MLAs stage protest outside Bihar Assembly over unemployment, farmers' issues

Congress MLAs staged protest outside Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on March 02. They agitated over unemployment and farmers’ issues in state. MLAs were seen holding placards reading “19 lakh ki Naukari ka vada kya hua’ and ‘Krishi Vidyut connection fail hai”. While speaking to ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan said, “This government promised 19 lakh jobs in its manifesto to the youth but is yet to fulfill it after a year. Farmers are not getting the right prices too.”