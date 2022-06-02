Congress MLAs arrive at MP Deepender Hooda’s residence ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Around 25 Congress MLAs of Haryana have arrived at the residence of MP Deepender Singh Hooda in Delhi on June 02 ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The MLAs will be taken to Chhattisgarh. Speaking about the MLA’s arrival, Haryana Congress in-charge, Vivek Bansal said, “Haryana Congress MLAs have arrived at the residence of MP Deepender Singh Hooda. We all will go somewhere but the destination will be known later. All MLAs are united.”