Congress MLA Irfan Ansari targets RPN Singh, says he looted Jharkhand

Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari on January 25 slammed former Congress member RPN Singh for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and alleged that he was an intruder who looted the state. “RPN Singh was an intruder who looted Jharkhand as long as he was here. He was on a mission by BJP to destroy Congress in the state. He took money for party tickets. He misguided the high command,” the MLA said.