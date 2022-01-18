Congress Maharashtra Chief issues clarification on his ‘hit Modi’ remark

Following the controversy that erupted after his ‘could hit Modi’ comment, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on January 17 issued a clarification and said that he spoke about the local goon whose name is also Modi and not said anything against the Prime Minister. "I spoke about a local goon whose name is also 'Modi'. I am well aware of the dignity of the post of the prime minister and I have not said anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nana Patole said.