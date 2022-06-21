Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra leave Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on June 21. Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 20. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 20 left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after the 4th day of questioning in the National Herald case.