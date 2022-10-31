Congress leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader and MP Sonia Gandhi and others leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi. October 31 marks the 38th death anniversary of the former PM. Indira was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.