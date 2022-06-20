Congress leaders hold ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar against ED Agnipath scheme

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar on June 20. The protest was against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath scheme.