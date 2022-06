Congress leaders call for strict action against MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting in RS Polls

Congress leaders expressed their disappointment over MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voting in Rajya Sabha Polls in Haryana on June 11. General Secretary of AICC Ajay Maken and senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were of opinion that strict action must be taken against MLA Bishnoi. As per Congress sources, the party will write to the Speaker to get Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Membership cancelled from Assembly.