Congress Leader Yashomati Thakur warns of law & order situation as ED questions Sonia Gandhi

After the law enforcement agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress Interim President for the third day of questioning on July 27, Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur warned of the law and order situation if anybody touches her party leader. “Constitution is shattered every day, central agencies being used for politics, even judiciary is going that way to a large extent. If anybody touches Sonia Gandhi, we won't stay quiet, there will be a law and order situation we will never let our leader down,” he added.

